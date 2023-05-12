Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a growth of 219.0% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 290,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 35,049 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 27,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

IIF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 27,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,710. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $25.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13.

About Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

