Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells $148,760.00 in Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $148,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,668.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MLI opened at $76.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $76.30.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $877.58 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 17.07%.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLI. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.