National Bank Financial Boosts Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$56.50

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
EDVMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Liberum Capital downgraded Endeavour Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.
Endeavour Mining Stock Down 3.5 %
Endeavour Mining stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.40.
Endeavour Mining Increases Dividend
Endeavour Mining Company Profile
Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.
