National Bankshares Increases Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target to C$23.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Canada currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.92.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$21.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$23.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The company had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post 0.3825729 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

