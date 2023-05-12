Neblio (NEBL) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $193,269.24

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Neblio has a market cap of $957,129.75 and $193,269.24 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Neblio has traded 38% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.0463 or 0.00000173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neblio Coin Profile

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 20,656,962 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is https://reddit.com/r/neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @neblioteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Neblio Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

