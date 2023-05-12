Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.22. 2,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Nexi Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Nexi Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.