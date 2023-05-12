Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXPF) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXPF – Get Rating) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.22. 2,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
Nexi Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.
Nexi Company Profile
Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nexi (NEXPF)
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
- Oracle Stock Climbs For Third Month, Still In Buy Range
Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.