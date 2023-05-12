NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-$2.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $573.00 million-$583.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $577.36 million. NICE also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.32-$8.52 EPS.

Shares of NICE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.05. The stock had a trading volume of 939,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,470. NICE has a 12 month low of $164.65 and a 12 month high of $235.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.78.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $568.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.45 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Research analysts expect that NICE will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NICE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $277.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $252.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NICE by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in NICE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in NICE by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

