Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $278,000 Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $242.57 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.28 and a 200-day moving average of $249.92.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.