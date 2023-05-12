Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $494,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,426,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,727 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. New Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 219.7% in the 4th quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEU opened at $54.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

