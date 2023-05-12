Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.5% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CVS opened at $68.97 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $68.10 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.