Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $292,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after purchasing an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $188.21 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $197.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.56 and a 200-day moving average of $181.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

