Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,179 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 181.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 194,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 125,213 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 275,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after buying an additional 128,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,525,000 after buying an additional 187,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,094,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $48.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.55 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

