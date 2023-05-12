Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NUS. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS opened at $37.58 on Monday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $47.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.49 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 101.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $116,328.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $116,328.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,710.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,370 shares of company stock worth $3,696,764. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,287,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 45,527 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of beauty and wellness solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, and Rhyz Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.