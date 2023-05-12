Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NTR. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.29.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $61.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $30.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $58.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 20.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Nutrien by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

