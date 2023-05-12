Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, an increase of 164.0% from the April 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 310,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.97.
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund
Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
Featured Articles
