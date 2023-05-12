Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, an increase of 164.0% from the April 15th total of 69,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 310,304 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 654,598. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPS. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 6,674,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,642 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,448,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,251,000 after acquiring an additional 166,588 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,385,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 513,401 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 118,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,503,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 86,062 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

