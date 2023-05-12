Oak Associates Ltd. OH Boosts Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 296.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,085 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,952 shares during the period. The Cigna Group accounts for 1.2% of Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,997,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,330,000 after acquiring an additional 283,323 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $433,248,000 after acquiring an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,611,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $447,098,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 32,426.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,606,807 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,867 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 2,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.67, for a total value of $810,119.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,833.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total value of $5,924,720.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,219. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CI traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $257.95. 174,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,960. The company has a fifty day moving average of $262.82 and a 200 day moving average of $296.48. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.11 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $367.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $378.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $355.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.17.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.