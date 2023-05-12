Oak Associates Ltd. OH Buys 16,361 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,361 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amdocs by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Amdocs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Amdocs by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. The stock had a trading volume of 157,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.66. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $76.79 and a 12-month high of $97.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 39.19%.

A number of analysts have commented on DOX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Amdocs from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.75.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, MO.

