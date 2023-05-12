Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on OCSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $18.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $17.59 and a 52 week high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 204.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The company had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.97%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,444.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 10,631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 50.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Further Reading

