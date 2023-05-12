Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 2,938 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.9% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,731,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,598,131,000 after buying an additional 1,294,944 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 62,367,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,687,000 after buying an additional 1,693,615 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 37,148,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,103,000 after purchasing an additional 227,517 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,018,000 after purchasing an additional 828,601 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,263,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,459,260. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.42 and a 52-week high of $46.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

