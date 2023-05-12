Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Target by 3,577.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Target by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,045 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Target in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 191.5% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Target Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.69.

Shares of Target stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $158.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,626. The company has a market cap of $73.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $223.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

