OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.75.

Several analysts have commented on OGE shares. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at OGE Energy

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock worth $221,925. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,064,000,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $33.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.20%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.