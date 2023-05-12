Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OMI. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens & Minor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.83.

Owens & Minor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Owens & Minor has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $37.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Activity

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,760.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens & Minor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 68.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period.

About Owens & Minor

(Get Rating)

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments. The Products and Healthcare Services segment includes medical distribution, the outsourced logistics and value-added services business, and global products, which manufacture and source medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

