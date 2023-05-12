Pegasus Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $610,485,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

META has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.74.

META stock opened at $235.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.54 and a 200-day moving average of $160.29. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

