Pegasus Partners Ltd. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Pegasus Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,115,468,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,099,025,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $708,348,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $610,485,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 67,111 shares in the company, valued at $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,757 shares of company stock worth $8,196,579 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.2 %
META stock opened at $235.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $604.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $211.54 and a 200-day moving average of $160.29. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $244.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.
Meta Platforms Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- A Reversal Is In The Works For Fisker Inc.
- McKesson Stock Approaching New Highs As Bullish Trend Continues
- Is Krispy Kreme a Tasty Buy After Q1 Results?
- Thinking Of Buying The Dip On JD.com? Consider This First
- Wynn Resorts: A Winning Bet for 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.