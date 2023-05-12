Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Short Interest Down 68.6% in April

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 68.6% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PHAR shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Trading Up 8.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. 8,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.65. Pharming Group has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $17.81. The firm has a market cap of $727.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.94 million. Pharming Group had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 6.65%.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

