Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $21,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.52. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $74.02 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.73.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

