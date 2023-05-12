PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Shares Down 3%

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.60 and last traded at $1.60. 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

PhoneX Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of an online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates through its proprietary trading model, in which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet via its subsidiary, and the platform partnership model, in which it enables suppliers to license its software via its subsidiary.

