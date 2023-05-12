PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PHX. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PHX Minerals from $5.90 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet cut shares of PHX Minerals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of PHX Minerals in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PHX Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.50.

PHX Minerals Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PHX opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. PHX Minerals has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $4.98.

PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PHX Minerals will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PHX Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the third quarter worth about $95,000. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PHX Minerals by 2.5% during the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,249,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 127,024 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in PHX Minerals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

