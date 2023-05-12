Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a growth of 249.4% from the April 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 175,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,462 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 124,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.02. The company had a trading volume of 33,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,818. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $9.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.10.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Cuts Dividend

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.