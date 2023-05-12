Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group downgraded Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cutera from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Cutera in a report on Friday, April 14th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cutera in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Cutera alerts:

Cutera Stock Down 19.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.66. Cutera has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cutera

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $55.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 32.62% and a negative return on equity of 489.05%. Cutera’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.84) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cutera will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cutera by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,683,549 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $122,371,000 after buying an additional 88,370 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,348,000 after acquiring an additional 100,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cutera by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after acquiring an additional 89,675 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 774,227 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,422,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cutera by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 685,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the period.

About Cutera

(Get Rating)

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.