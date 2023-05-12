Piper Sandler Boosts Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Price Target to $8.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RKT. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

Rocket Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Rocket Companies stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.38. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $480.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.67 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocket Companies will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rocket Companies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Rocket Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 737,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 61,950 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

