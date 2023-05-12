Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) PT Lowered to C$4.75

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Get Plaza Retail REIT alerts:

Plaza Retail REIT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLZ.UN stock opened at C$4.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.86, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$3.88 and a 1-year high of C$4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$443.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Plaza Retail REIT Company Profile

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plaza Retail REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plaza Retail REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.