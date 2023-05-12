Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $56.78 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 2.0% of Polaris Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Gilead Sciences worth $56,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% during the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 19,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 36,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.60.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. 1,294,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,870,299. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

