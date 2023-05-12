PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) PT Lowered to $42.00

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PRAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut PRA Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PRA Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

PRA Group Price Performance

Shares of PRA Group stock opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The company has a market capitalization of $753.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.95). The firm had revenue of $155.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.52 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PRA Group news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total value of $425,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 103,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,418,678.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PRA Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of PRA Group by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 11,133 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 147.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of PRA Group by 4,535.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

Featured Stories

