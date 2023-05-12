Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $13.62

Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.62 and last traded at $14.02, with a volume of 159834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PFC. TheStreet downgraded Premier Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Premier Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Premier Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $500.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.17.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

Premier Financial ( NASDAQ:PFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 26.19%. The business had revenue of $68.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.33 million. Equities analysts predict that Premier Financial Corp. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Premier Financial

In other news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of Premier Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $37,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 101,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 365.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Premier Financial by 178.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Premier Financial

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

