Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,623,823 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 563,400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Comcast worth $476,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 102,801,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,015,159,000 after buying an additional 1,232,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Comcast by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,448,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,245,022,000 after buying an additional 189,845 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,596,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,132,332,000 after buying an additional 578,456 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.28. 5,248,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,972,252. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $44.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $167.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 37,176 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.03, for a total transaction of $75,467.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,507,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,600,616.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.21.

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

