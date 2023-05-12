Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 156,040 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,041,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,040 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $424,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 28.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $483.29. 39,223 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,823. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.71. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $317.06 and a 1 year high of $515.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 117.37% and a net margin of 20.38%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total transaction of $1,025,746.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at $408,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

