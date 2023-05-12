Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,805,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,015 shares during the quarter. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 81.81% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $860,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $207,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $646,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF alerts:

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Price Performance

USMC traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.04. 3,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,617. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.83.

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.