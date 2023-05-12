Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Price Performance

Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $61.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

Profire Energy Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,340,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 262,295 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Profire Energy by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,649,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,548,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 164,851 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Profire Energy by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 742,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 130,432 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Profire Energy by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 648,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 110,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Featured Stories

