Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Profire Energy Price Performance
Shares of PFIE stock opened at $1.29 on Monday. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $61.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.
Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 million. Profire Energy had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 8.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Profire Energy Company Profile
Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.
