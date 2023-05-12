Prossimo Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,000. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 3.9% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 470 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $488.92. 592,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,400,894. The firm has a market cap of $455.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $487.19 and its 200 day moving average is $504.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total transaction of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UNH. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

