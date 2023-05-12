Prossimo Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,483 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Prossimo Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 23,352 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Zoetis by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.14.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

Zoetis Price Performance

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.07. 470,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,018,575. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.52. The stock has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.