Prossimo Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $735,000. ConocoPhillips makes up 1.7% of Prossimo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.9% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 60.5% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 48,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $99.11. 1,894,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,439,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.93. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The firm has a market cap of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

COP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial cut ConocoPhillips from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.11.

In other news, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R A. Walker purchased 4,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,600 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

