Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Prysmian S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 69.2% from the April 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Prysmian Stock Down 4.2 %

PRYMY stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,588. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.04. Prysmian has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $21.10.

Get Prysmian alerts:

Prysmian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.1954 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Prysmian’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Prysmian Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRYMY shares. Citigroup raised Prysmian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Prysmian in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Prysmian SpA engages in the development, design, manufacturing, supply, and installation of cables. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Projects, and Telecom. The Energy segment involves in the provision of trade and installers, power distribution and overhead lines, specialties and OEM, elevators, automotive, network components, core oil and gas and DHT, and sales of residual products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prysmian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prysmian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.