Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PSA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut Public Storage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.78.

PSA stock opened at $295.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $295.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.87. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $270.13 and a 12 month high of $357.13. The company has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 98.82% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after buying an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 789.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 780,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after buying an additional 693,103 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,536,000 after buying an additional 590,900 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

