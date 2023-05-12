Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Avient in a research report issued on Monday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $2.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Avient had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $845.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. Avient’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avient has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. Avient has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $52.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Avient by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 48,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 19,776.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 564,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,218,000 after acquiring an additional 561,248 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,886,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,503,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,883,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.12%.

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

