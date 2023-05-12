Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Insight Enterprises, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) – Barrington Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Insight Enterprises in a report released on Monday, May 8th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio now forecasts that the software maker will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.56. The consensus estimate for Insight Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Insight Enterprises in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ NSIT opened at $124.55 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $144.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.44.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.06). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,631 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 38,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $128.62 per share, for a total transaction of $4,918,042.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,507,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,729,697.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 60,663 shares of company stock worth $7,759,175. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

