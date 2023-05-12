Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Raised by Analyst

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Avangrid in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.34. KeyCorp has a “Underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avangrid’s current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avangrid’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

Avangrid Price Performance

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

AGR opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. Avangrid has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 480.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 167.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

