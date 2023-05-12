QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Holdings Raised by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 53,683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,558 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 14,373 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 27,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 444,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,875,000 after buying an additional 54,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.5 %

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,864,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,508,768. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $115.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.54 and its 200-day moving average is $120.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.96.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

