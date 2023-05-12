Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NX opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. Quanex Building Products has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $27.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.97.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $261.92 million for the quarter. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 6.50%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 229.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 494.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 63.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 139.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, North American Cabinet Components, and Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.