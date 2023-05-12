Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

RDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Radian Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Radian Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Radian Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.64.

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $25.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $310.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.37 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 59.55% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $215,883.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek Brummer sold 25,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total value of $543,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,001,782.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $215,883.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,561,519.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,888. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Radian Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,368,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,317,000 after acquiring an additional 50,886 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Radian Group by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 20,399 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Radian Group by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 436,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 109,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 278.1% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

