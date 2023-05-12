Rajeev Gautam Acquires 10,000 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock

NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) Director Rajeev Gautam bought 10,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NN Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NNBR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 438,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,833. NN, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $57.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.75.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NN had a negative return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $118.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NN

A number of research analysts recently commented on NNBR shares. Lake Street Capital cut NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on NN in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corre Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Corre Partners Management LLC now owns 5,549,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 61,837 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NN by 1.6% in the third quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 4,139,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of NN by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,284,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of NN by 1,135.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,138,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in NN by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

